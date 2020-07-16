974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool

Beautiful craftsman home in desirable Glenwood Park. Prime location to the dog park & pool. Bright, spacious & open plan is perfect for entertaining. Amazing chef's kitchen features a stainless steel Viking 6-burner stove, granite tops plus an extra large island with a breakfast bar. Gorgeous hardwoods. Bedroom & full bath on the main level is a perfect nanny/mother-in-law suite. Gas fireplace in family room. Large master suite with double vanity, separate tub & shower, huge walk in closet. 2 decks & a patio. Walk to shops, restaurants & playground. September 5th occupancy available. Rental requirements: 625+ FICO score & gross monthly income of at least $12k is required.