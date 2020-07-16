974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE

Amenities
Beautiful craftsman home in desirable Glenwood Park. Prime location to the dog park & pool. Bright, spacious & open plan is perfect for entertaining. Amazing chef's kitchen features a stainless steel Viking 6-burner stove, granite tops plus an extra large island with a breakfast bar. Gorgeous hardwoods. Bedroom & full bath on the main level is a perfect nanny/mother-in-law suite. Gas fireplace in family room. Large master suite with double vanity, separate tub & shower, huge walk in closet. 2 decks & a patio. Walk to shops, restaurants & playground. September 5th occupancy available. Rental requirements: 625+ FICO score & gross monthly income of at least $12k is required.