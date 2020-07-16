All apartments in Atlanta
974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE
974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE

974 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast · (404) 966-3328
Location

974 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful craftsman home in desirable Glenwood Park. Prime location to the dog park & pool. Bright, spacious & open plan is perfect for entertaining. Amazing chef's kitchen features a stainless steel Viking 6-burner stove, granite tops plus an extra large island with a breakfast bar. Gorgeous hardwoods. Bedroom & full bath on the main level is a perfect nanny/mother-in-law suite. Gas fireplace in family room. Large master suite with double vanity, separate tub & shower, huge walk in closet. 2 decks & a patio. Walk to shops, restaurants & playground. September 5th occupancy available. Rental requirements: 625+ FICO score & gross monthly income of at least $12k is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have any available units?
974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have?
Some of 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE offers parking.
Does 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE has a pool.
Does 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 974 N Ormewood Park Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
