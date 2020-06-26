All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 967 Canter Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
967 Canter Road NE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

967 Canter Road NE

967 Canter Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

967 Canter Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful Furnished Home in Prime Buckhead! This Beautiful Setting has a Long Driveway over a Private Bridge - 6 Bdrms,, 4.5 Baths, with State of the Art Pebble-Tech Saline Pool and Outdoor Oasis - You Would Never Know You Are in the City!! Chef's Kitchen has 2 Islands, Viking Range, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar & More! Covered Deck on Main Level overlooks Babbling Creek and Fire Pit, Master Suite has Sitting Area w/Fireplace, Office & Private Covered Balcony, 4th Floor has Recreation Room, 2 Bdrms., Full Bath and Balcony - Elevator Access to all 4 Floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Canter Road NE have any available units?
967 Canter Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 967 Canter Road NE have?
Some of 967 Canter Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Canter Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
967 Canter Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Canter Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 967 Canter Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 967 Canter Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 967 Canter Road NE offers parking.
Does 967 Canter Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 Canter Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Canter Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 967 Canter Road NE has a pool.
Does 967 Canter Road NE have accessible units?
No, 967 Canter Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Canter Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 967 Canter Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus