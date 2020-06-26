967 Canter Road NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool elevator fire pit clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful Furnished Home in Prime Buckhead! This Beautiful Setting has a Long Driveway over a Private Bridge - 6 Bdrms,, 4.5 Baths, with State of the Art Pebble-Tech Saline Pool and Outdoor Oasis - You Would Never Know You Are in the City!! Chef's Kitchen has 2 Islands, Viking Range, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar & More! Covered Deck on Main Level overlooks Babbling Creek and Fire Pit, Master Suite has Sitting Area w/Fireplace, Office & Private Covered Balcony, 4th Floor has Recreation Room, 2 Bdrms., Full Bath and Balcony - Elevator Access to all 4 Floors!