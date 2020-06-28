955 Margaret Pl NW

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Super cute, fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a very accessible location. All brand new appliances, home alarm is included. Minutes from the Historical Martin Luther King District, Beltline, and close to West Midtown shopping.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aJZV39FSSg1



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.