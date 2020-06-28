All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

955 Margaret Pl NW

955 Margaret Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

955 Margaret Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute, fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a very accessible location. All brand new appliances, home alarm is included. Minutes from the Historical Martin Luther King District, Beltline, and close to West Midtown shopping.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aJZV39FSSg1

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Margaret Pl NW have any available units?
955 Margaret Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 Margaret Pl NW have?
Some of 955 Margaret Pl NW's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Margaret Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
955 Margaret Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Margaret Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Margaret Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 955 Margaret Pl NW offer parking?
No, 955 Margaret Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 955 Margaret Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Margaret Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Margaret Pl NW have a pool?
No, 955 Margaret Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 955 Margaret Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 955 Margaret Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Margaret Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Margaret Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
