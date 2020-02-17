All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

951 Wildwood Road NE

951 Wildwood Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

951 Wildwood Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Apartment - Close to Work & Play - Steps to Virginia Highlands and convenient to the CDC, Emory, Georgia Tech and all the attractions of Midtown, Buckhead and Downtown. Residents will love the over-sized rooms in this second-floor unit in a duplex on a quiet Morningside street, with a large, fenced backyard with deck. The vintage kitchen and bathrooms radiate charm.

- Separate entrance to unit
- Two large bedrooms
- Two baths (one ensuite with shower, one in the hall with tub/shower)
- Huge living room with annex featuring a decorative fireplace
- Large dining room
- Kitchen has room for breakfast table
- Washer and dryer in basement
- Access to beautiful backyard and spacious deck
- Fresh paint throughout home
- Parking on the street

Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
$200 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
Trash pick-up included in rent
Monthly water fee of $55
Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

Showings - This home is being shown by appointment only. Please contact our office at leasing@YourIntownHome.com to schedule an appointment.

$200 move-in administrative fee

(RLNE5096333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Wildwood Road NE have any available units?
951 Wildwood Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 Wildwood Road NE have?
Some of 951 Wildwood Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 Wildwood Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
951 Wildwood Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Wildwood Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 Wildwood Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 951 Wildwood Road NE offer parking?
No, 951 Wildwood Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 951 Wildwood Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 Wildwood Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Wildwood Road NE have a pool?
No, 951 Wildwood Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 951 Wildwood Road NE have accessible units?
No, 951 Wildwood Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Wildwood Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 Wildwood Road NE has units with dishwashers.
