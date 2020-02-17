951 Wildwood Road NE

Amenities

Huge Apartment - Close to Work & Play - Steps to Virginia Highlands and convenient to the CDC, Emory, Georgia Tech and all the attractions of Midtown, Buckhead and Downtown. Residents will love the over-sized rooms in this second-floor unit in a duplex on a quiet Morningside street, with a large, fenced backyard with deck. The vintage kitchen and bathrooms radiate charm.



- Separate entrance to unit

- Two large bedrooms

- Two baths (one ensuite with shower, one in the hall with tub/shower)

- Huge living room with annex featuring a decorative fireplace

- Large dining room

- Kitchen has room for breakfast table

- Washer and dryer in basement

- Access to beautiful backyard and spacious deck

- Fresh paint throughout home

- Parking on the street



Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.

$200 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Non-smokers only.

Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)

12-month lease

Trash pick-up included in rent

Monthly water fee of $55

Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



Showings - This home is being shown by appointment only. Please contact our office at leasing@YourIntownHome.com to schedule an appointment.



$200 move-in administrative fee



