951 Wildwood Road NE

Amenities
Huge Apartment - Close to Work & Play - Steps to Virginia Highlands and convenient to the CDC, Emory, Georgia Tech and all the attractions of Midtown, Buckhead and Downtown. Residents will love the over-sized rooms in this second-floor unit in a duplex on a quiet Morningside street, with a large, fenced backyard with deck. The vintage kitchen and bathrooms radiate charm.
- Separate entrance to unit
- Two large bedrooms
- Two baths (one ensuite with shower, one in the hall with tub/shower)
- Huge living room with annex featuring a decorative fireplace
- Large dining room
- Kitchen has room for breakfast table
- Washer and dryer in basement
- Access to beautiful backyard and spacious deck
- Fresh paint throughout home
- Parking on the street
Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
$200 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
Trash pick-up included in rent
Monthly water fee of $55
Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.
This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.
Showings - This home is being shown by appointment only. Please contact our office at leasing@YourIntownHome.com to schedule an appointment.
$200 move-in administrative fee
(RLNE5096333)