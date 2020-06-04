95 Forsyth St Sw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Beautiful loft in Old Hotel Row available now. Approximately 1250sf, unit has brick walls and tons of natural light, high ceilings, private balcony with a great view of Downtown, one garaged parking spot, and in-unit washer/dryer. Other features include brick walls, concrete floors and ceiling, and tons of natural light. This unit is on the top floor of a 5-story building with elevator. It's an easy walk to GSU and the central business district; two blocks from Castleberry Hill Arts District, the Mercedes Benz Stadium, CNN Center, State Farm Arena, GA Aquarium, Civil Rights Museum and Centennial Olympic Park; and two blocks from Five Points MARTA station. $1500 deposit; $50 application fee per tenant; cats and small dogs allowed with a pet fee (building has no yard or pet area). Pictures show the space furnished, but it will be rented unfurnished.