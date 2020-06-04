95 Forsyth St Sw

Amenities
Beautiful loft in Old Hotel Row available now. Approximately 1250sf, unit has brick walls and tons of natural light, high ceilings, private balcony with a great view of Downtown, one garaged parking spot, and in-unit washer/dryer. Other features include brick walls, concrete floors and ceiling, and tons of natural light. This unit is on the top floor of a 5-story building with elevator. It's an easy walk to GSU and the central business district; two blocks from Castleberry Hill Arts District, the Mercedes Benz Stadium, CNN Center, State Farm Arena, GA Aquarium, Civil Rights Museum and Centennial Olympic Park; and two blocks from Five Points MARTA station. $1500 deposit; $50 application fee per tenant; cats and small dogs allowed with a pet fee (building has no yard or pet area). Pictures show the space furnished, but it will be rented unfurnished.