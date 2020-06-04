All apartments in Atlanta
95 Forsyth St Sw

95 Forsyth Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

95 Forsyth Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30303
South Downtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful loft in Old Hotel Row available now. Approximately 1250sf, unit has brick walls and tons of natural light, high ceilings, private balcony with a great view of Downtown, one garaged parking spot, and in-unit washer/dryer. Other features include brick walls, concrete floors and ceiling, and tons of natural light. This unit is on the top floor of a 5-story building with elevator. It's an easy walk to GSU and the central business district; two blocks from Castleberry Hill Arts District, the Mercedes Benz Stadium, CNN Center, State Farm Arena, GA Aquarium, Civil Rights Museum and Centennial Olympic Park; and two blocks from Five Points MARTA station. $1500 deposit; $50 application fee per tenant; cats and small dogs allowed with a pet fee (building has no yard or pet area). Pictures show the space furnished, but it will be rented unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Forsyth St Sw have any available units?
95 Forsyth St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Forsyth St Sw have?
Some of 95 Forsyth St Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Forsyth St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
95 Forsyth St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Forsyth St Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Forsyth St Sw is pet friendly.
Does 95 Forsyth St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 95 Forsyth St Sw offers parking.
Does 95 Forsyth St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Forsyth St Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Forsyth St Sw have a pool?
No, 95 Forsyth St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 95 Forsyth St Sw have accessible units?
No, 95 Forsyth St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Forsyth St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Forsyth St Sw has units with dishwashers.
