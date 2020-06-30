All apartments in Atlanta
947 N Ormewood Park Dr
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

947 N Ormewood Park Dr

947 North Ormewood Park Drive SE · No Longer Available
Location

947 North Ormewood Park Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location, location, location! Gorgeous townhome located in highly desirable Glenwood Park right on the Beltline! This 1 BR 1 BA home has all the upgrades including hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite, high ceilings, designer lighting, window treatments. Fully furnished with Refrigerator, plus Washer and Dryer!! Also includes pots and pans, all dishes, towels, bed lining, the works!! Don't miss this ground floor living, NO STAIRS studio, office or rec room that leads out to beautiful downtown views. Close to shops, restaurants, park and much more! Call today for your appointment.Online Rental Application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr have any available units?
947 N Ormewood Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr have?
Some of 947 N Ormewood Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 N Ormewood Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
947 N Ormewood Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 N Ormewood Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr offer parking?
No, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr have a pool?
No, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

