947 N Ormewood Park Dr

Location, location, location! Gorgeous townhome located in highly desirable Glenwood Park right on the Beltline! This 1 BR 1 BA home has all the upgrades including hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite, high ceilings, designer lighting, window treatments. Fully furnished with Refrigerator, plus Washer and Dryer!! Also includes pots and pans, all dishes, towels, bed lining, the works!! Don't miss this ground floor living, NO STAIRS studio, office or rec room that leads out to beautiful downtown views. Close to shops, restaurants, park and much more! Call today for your appointment.Online Rental Application