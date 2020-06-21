943 Peachtree Street NE

Amenities

Beautiful & efficient studio unit in the heart of Midtown at Metropolis Atlanta. This unit features stainless appliances, light wood cabinetry, huge walk-in closet and terrific view! Metropolis has awesome amenities: saltwater pool, club room, fitness center & grill area. Metropolis is near to so many attrations and conveniences: Beltline, Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, Publix Grocery, High Museum of Art, Ga Tech, Fox Theatre, Ga State, SCAD & much more! Water and sewer included in rental fee.