943 Peachtree Street NE

Location

943 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Beautiful & efficient studio unit in the heart of Midtown at Metropolis Atlanta. This unit features stainless appliances, light wood cabinetry, huge walk-in closet and terrific view! Metropolis has awesome amenities: saltwater pool, club room, fitness center & grill area. Metropolis is near to so many attrations and conveniences: Beltline, Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, Publix Grocery, High Museum of Art, Ga Tech, Fox Theatre, Ga State, SCAD & much more! Water and sewer included in rental fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Peachtree Street NE have any available units?
943 Peachtree Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Peachtree Street NE have?
Some of 943 Peachtree Street NE's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Peachtree Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
943 Peachtree Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Peachtree Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 943 Peachtree Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 943 Peachtree Street NE offer parking?
No, 943 Peachtree Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 943 Peachtree Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Peachtree Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Peachtree Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 943 Peachtree Street NE has a pool.
Does 943 Peachtree Street NE have accessible units?
No, 943 Peachtree Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Peachtree Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Peachtree Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

