Atlanta, GA
938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast
Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:12 PM

938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast

938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Rocking chair front porch, fireplace, high ceilings, modern kitchen opening to great room...this charming home has it all.

-- Beautiful, newly constructed master suite
-- Master bath has Jacuzzi tub & separate shower, double vanity and water closet
-- Second bathroom is updated with beautiful tile and new fixtures
-- Open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining
-- Wonderful back patio and large yard...fenced for Fido!

This charming home on the premier street of Ormewood Park awaits you!

Pet friendly with some restrictions

Showings: we will be showing this home through an open house format. Checkour website for the next showing.
https://www.yourintownhome.com/rental-listings/open-houses/

Vouchers - We do not take vouchers

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 12/21/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have any available units?
938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
