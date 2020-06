Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Come live your best life in trendy Grant Park. Single young professional woman looking to share an immaculate updated home with roommate. This charming 3br/2ba bungalow has a private terrace level suite with bedroom, sitting room and full bath. Share all common areas of house. The landscaped backyard is fenced with a fire pit, and stone patio. Located one block off Grant Park. Walk to restaurants, shops, the Beacon and farmer's market.