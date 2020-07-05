All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:19 PM

926 Crane Road NE

926 Crane Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

926 Crane Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
guest suite
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
media room
Exquisite mid-century modern home with an open floor plan, great light and soaring ceilings that captures the essence of Buckhead urban living. Completely renovated with premium appliances, quartz kitchen counter tops, grey washed hardwoods, skylights, and built-in wine bar. Triple sliding pocket glass doors open to a spacious screened porch with adjacent deck that leads to a huge private back yard. Lower garden walk-out level features gorgeous granite walled wine cellar, huge media room and guest suite with full bathroom and ample additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Crane Road NE have any available units?
926 Crane Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Crane Road NE have?
Some of 926 Crane Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Crane Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
926 Crane Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Crane Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 926 Crane Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 926 Crane Road NE offer parking?
No, 926 Crane Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 926 Crane Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Crane Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Crane Road NE have a pool?
No, 926 Crane Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 926 Crane Road NE have accessible units?
No, 926 Crane Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Crane Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 Crane Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.

