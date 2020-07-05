926 Crane Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite media room

Exquisite mid-century modern home with an open floor plan, great light and soaring ceilings that captures the essence of Buckhead urban living. Completely renovated with premium appliances, quartz kitchen counter tops, grey washed hardwoods, skylights, and built-in wine bar. Triple sliding pocket glass doors open to a spacious screened porch with adjacent deck that leads to a huge private back yard. Lower garden walk-out level features gorgeous granite walled wine cellar, huge media room and guest suite with full bathroom and ample additional storage.