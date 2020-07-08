All apartments in Atlanta
918 Ives Lane SE

918 Ives Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

918 Ives Ln SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Another great FULLY FURNISHED listing from Above The Line Properties. Spacious 1BR, 1BA Carriage House has full kitchen, off street parking, open living & kitchen space, walkable to parks, restaurants, grocery, & nightlife. A live-in community, with onsite pool, lake, fitness center, tennis courts. Glenwood Park is a lively new city neighborhood mix of tree-lined streets, city houses, townhouses, apartments, stores, & parks two miles from downtown. A compelling alternative to conventional development emphasizing mixed uses, community, diversity, & quality.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Ives Lane SE have any available units?
918 Ives Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Ives Lane SE have?
Some of 918 Ives Lane SE's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Ives Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
918 Ives Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Ives Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 918 Ives Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 918 Ives Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 918 Ives Lane SE offers parking.
Does 918 Ives Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Ives Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Ives Lane SE have a pool?
Yes, 918 Ives Lane SE has a pool.
Does 918 Ives Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 918 Ives Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Ives Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Ives Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.

