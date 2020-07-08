918 Ives Lane SE

Amenities
Another great FULLY FURNISHED listing from Above The Line Properties. Spacious 1BR, 1BA Carriage House has full kitchen, off street parking, open living & kitchen space, walkable to parks, restaurants, grocery, & nightlife. A live-in community, with onsite pool, lake, fitness center, tennis courts. Glenwood Park is a lively new city neighborhood mix of tree-lined streets, city houses, townhouses, apartments, stores, & parks two miles from downtown. A compelling alternative to conventional development emphasizing mixed uses, community, diversity, & quality.