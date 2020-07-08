918 Ives Lane SE

Amenities

parking gym pool tennis court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Another great FULLY FURNISHED listing from Above The Line Properties. Spacious 1BR, 1BA Carriage House has full kitchen, off street parking, open living & kitchen space, walkable to parks, restaurants, grocery, & nightlife. A live-in community, with onsite pool, lake, fitness center, tennis courts. Glenwood Park is a lively new city neighborhood mix of tree-lined streets, city houses, townhouses, apartments, stores, & parks two miles from downtown. A compelling alternative to conventional development emphasizing mixed uses, community, diversity, & quality.