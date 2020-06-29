897 Underwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated, move-in ready brick home in Ormewood w/hardwood floors, 1-car garage (with manual door) deck & partially finished basement suite. Kitchen w/granite & stainless, living room & separate dining room. Roommate floor plan, off-street parking behind house. Owner provides landscaping. Tenants pay all utilities & provide their own washer/dryer (connection is in the basement). Pets negotiable w/pet fee (yard is NOT fenced). 1 yr. lease or longer & lease must start within 30 days of app acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers.