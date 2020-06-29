All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
897 Underwood Ave
897 Underwood Ave

897 Underwood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

897 Underwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated, move-in ready brick home in Ormewood w/hardwood floors, 1-car garage (with manual door) deck & partially finished basement suite. Kitchen w/granite & stainless, living room & separate dining room. Roommate floor plan, off-street parking behind house. Owner provides landscaping. Tenants pay all utilities & provide their own washer/dryer (connection is in the basement). Pets negotiable w/pet fee (yard is NOT fenced). 1 yr. lease or longer & lease must start within 30 days of app acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 Underwood Ave have any available units?
897 Underwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 897 Underwood Ave have?
Some of 897 Underwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 Underwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
897 Underwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Underwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 897 Underwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 897 Underwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 897 Underwood Ave offers parking.
Does 897 Underwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 897 Underwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Underwood Ave have a pool?
No, 897 Underwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 897 Underwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 897 Underwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Underwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 897 Underwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
