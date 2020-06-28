All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
895 Embassy Court NE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

895 Embassy Court NE

895 Embassy Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

895 Embassy Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This is the PERFECT place to LIVE, WORK and PLAY! Enjoy close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and parks while living in this freshly painted & updated home. Just a quick drive to all major highways and downtown Atlanta, plus walking distance to Marta. Entertain family and friends with ease in the upgraded kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops. Gorgeous gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level. Relax in the master retreat, which includes a sitting area, updated bath with beautiful new

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 895 Embassy Court NE have any available units?
895 Embassy Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 Embassy Court NE have?
Some of 895 Embassy Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Embassy Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
895 Embassy Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Embassy Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 895 Embassy Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 895 Embassy Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 895 Embassy Court NE offers parking.
Does 895 Embassy Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 Embassy Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Embassy Court NE have a pool?
No, 895 Embassy Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 895 Embassy Court NE have accessible units?
No, 895 Embassy Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Embassy Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 Embassy Court NE has units with dishwashers.

