895 Embassy Court NE.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This is the PERFECT place to LIVE, WORK and PLAY! Enjoy close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and parks while living in this freshly painted & updated home. Just a quick drive to all major highways and downtown Atlanta, plus walking distance to Marta. Entertain family and friends with ease in the upgraded kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops. Gorgeous gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level. Relax in the master retreat, which includes a sitting area, updated bath with beautiful new