Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

883 Amsterdam Avenue NE

883 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

883 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Live and play in Virginia Highlands! This comfortable and private 2 bed/1 bath carriage house provides all you need in a great location for $3,250/month. This home features a full kitchen, a remodeled bathroom, a private outdoor patio/deck, and off-street parking. Walk to Piedmont Park, great restaurants and San Francisco Coffee House, local shops, bars, and eateries. Close to Midtown Art, Tara, and Plaza movie theaters - 3 of the best theatres that show independent films in Atlanta.Check out abovethelineproperties . Com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

