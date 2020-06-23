883 Amsterdam Avenue NE

Amenities

Live and play in Virginia Highlands! This comfortable and private 2 bed/1 bath carriage house provides all you need in a great location for $3,250/month. This home features a full kitchen, a remodeled bathroom, a private outdoor patio/deck, and off-street parking. Walk to Piedmont Park, great restaurants and San Francisco Coffee House, local shops, bars, and eateries. Close to Midtown Art, Tara, and Plaza movie theaters - 3 of the best theatres that show independent films in Atlanta.Check out abovethelineproperties . Com