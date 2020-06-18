870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Historic Westside Condo Living, This 2BD/1BA unit contains granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. You receive assigned and covered parking with gated entry. Conveniently located right next to the Ashby Marta station, shopping, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and only a few minutes stroll to the Beltline's Westside trail. All these amenities, just west of Downtown Atlanta.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/870-mayson-turner-rd-nw-atlanta-ga-30314-usa-unit-1004/1f671939-b581-48f7-950f-67908caaa7bc



(RLNE5895632)