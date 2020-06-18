870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest

Amenities
Historic Westside Condo Living, This 2BD/1BA unit contains granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. You receive assigned and covered parking with gated entry. Conveniently located right next to the Ashby Marta station, shopping, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and only a few minutes stroll to the Beltline's Westside trail. All these amenities, just west of Downtown Atlanta.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/870-mayson-turner-rd-nw-atlanta-ga-30314-usa-unit-1004/1f671939-b581-48f7-950f-67908caaa7bc
