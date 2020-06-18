All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest

870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest · (855) 351-0683
Location

870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Historic Westside Condo Living, This 2BD/1BA unit contains granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. You receive assigned and covered parking with gated entry. Conveniently located right next to the Ashby Marta station, shopping, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and only a few minutes stroll to the Beltline's Westside trail. All these amenities, just west of Downtown Atlanta.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/870-mayson-turner-rd-nw-atlanta-ga-30314-usa-unit-1004/1f671939-b581-48f7-950f-67908caaa7bc

(RLNE5895632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have any available units?
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have?
Some of 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest has units with dishwashers.
