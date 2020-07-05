All apartments in Atlanta
87 Howard St
Location

87 Howard St NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A rare opportunity to lease this grand modernized home in Kirkwood. A private yard can be enjoyed from the porch complete with swing. A large family room welcomes you into the home. A separate dining room is joined to a large kitchen. The laundry room comes with a butcher block folding table. Both baths have double vanities, one with claw foot tub the other a modern tub/shower. The upstairs master suite has walk-in closet. Off street parking, deck, screened patio & onsite lockable storage. 4 blocks from Kirkwood shopping, pubs & restaurants and 2 blocks from the park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Howard St have any available units?
87 Howard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 Howard St have?
Some of 87 Howard St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
87 Howard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Howard St pet-friendly?
No, 87 Howard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 87 Howard St offer parking?
No, 87 Howard St does not offer parking.
Does 87 Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Howard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Howard St have a pool?
No, 87 Howard St does not have a pool.
Does 87 Howard St have accessible units?
No, 87 Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Howard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Howard St has units with dishwashers.

