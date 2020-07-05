87 Howard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

A rare opportunity to lease this grand modernized home in Kirkwood. A private yard can be enjoyed from the porch complete with swing. A large family room welcomes you into the home. A separate dining room is joined to a large kitchen. The laundry room comes with a butcher block folding table. Both baths have double vanities, one with claw foot tub the other a modern tub/shower. The upstairs master suite has walk-in closet. Off street parking, deck, screened patio & onsite lockable storage. 4 blocks from Kirkwood shopping, pubs & restaurants and 2 blocks from the park.