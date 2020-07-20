854 Harold Avenue

Amenities
This fabulous Reynoldstown home is a renovated church with the high, vaulted ceilings to prove it. Painstakingly remodeled with beautiful cabinetry, magnificent floors, high-end finishes, this two-bedroom has the feel of expansiveness.
- Chef's kitchen with eat-in, bar-height counter and generous pantry
- Separate, tiled dining area
- Hardwood floors in living room and soaring arches left from the old church architecture
- Walking distance to the Cabbagetown Park, Park Grounds, the Beltline and the shops and restaurants of Carroll Street
Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
Trash pick-up included in rent
Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.
This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.
Showings - All of our showings are open to everyone. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.
Amenities: Beltline, High Ceilings, Walk to Restaurants, Reynoldstown