854 Harold Avenue

This fabulous Reynoldstown home is a renovated church with the high, vaulted ceilings to prove it. Painstakingly remodeled with beautiful cabinetry, magnificent floors, high-end finishes, this two-bedroom has the feel of expansiveness.



- Chef's kitchen with eat-in, bar-height counter and generous pantry

- Separate, tiled dining area

- Hardwood floors in living room and soaring arches left from the old church architecture

- Walking distance to the Cabbagetown Park, Park Grounds, the Beltline and the shops and restaurants of Carroll Street



Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.

Non-smokers only.

Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)

12-month lease

Trash pick-up included in rent

Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.



