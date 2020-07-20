All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:04 AM

854 Harold Avenue

854 Harold Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

854 Harold Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fabulous Reynoldstown home is a renovated church with the high, vaulted ceilings to prove it. Painstakingly remodeled with beautiful cabinetry, magnificent floors, high-end finishes, this two-bedroom has the feel of expansiveness.

- Chef's kitchen with eat-in, bar-height counter and generous pantry
- Separate, tiled dining area
- Hardwood floors in living room and soaring arches left from the old church architecture
- Walking distance to the Cabbagetown Park, Park Grounds, the Beltline and the shops and restaurants of Carroll Street

Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
Trash pick-up included in rent
Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

Showings - All of our showings are open to everyone. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.

Amenities: Beltline, High Ceilings, Walk to Restaurants, Reynoldstown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 Harold Avenue have any available units?
854 Harold Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 Harold Avenue have?
Some of 854 Harold Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 Harold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
854 Harold Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Harold Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 Harold Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 854 Harold Avenue offer parking?
No, 854 Harold Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 854 Harold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 Harold Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Harold Avenue have a pool?
No, 854 Harold Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 854 Harold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 854 Harold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Harold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 Harold Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
