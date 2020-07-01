847 Lake Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATION* Awesome 2 BR/ 1 BA 'move-in ready' home in the Heart of Inman Park! Just 3 short blocks to Krog St. Market, the Beltline, Popular Restaurants & 3 City Parks! Must see this charming home with a recent makeover: brand-new trendy 'subway-tiled' bathroom, well-designed floorplan, level yard offering privacy (& a place for your dog) PLUS off-street parking right next to your front door! Sunny 2nd Bedroom has cozy fireplace & can be used as a Den, Office, or Exercise Room. Relax on your covered front porch, perfect for morning coffee,