Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

847 Lake Avenue NE

847 Lake Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

847 Lake Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATION* Awesome 2 BR/ 1 BA 'move-in ready' home in the Heart of Inman Park! Just 3 short blocks to Krog St. Market, the Beltline, Popular Restaurants & 3 City Parks! Must see this charming home with a recent makeover: brand-new trendy 'subway-tiled' bathroom, well-designed floorplan, level yard offering privacy (& a place for your dog) PLUS off-street parking right next to your front door! Sunny 2nd Bedroom has cozy fireplace & can be used as a Den, Office, or Exercise Room. Relax on your covered front porch, perfect for morning coffee,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 395
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Lake Avenue NE have any available units?
847 Lake Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 Lake Avenue NE have?
Some of 847 Lake Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 Lake Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
847 Lake Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Lake Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 Lake Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 847 Lake Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 847 Lake Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 847 Lake Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 847 Lake Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Lake Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 847 Lake Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 847 Lake Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 847 Lake Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Lake Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 Lake Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

