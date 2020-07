Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming craftsman bungalow in sought-after Adair Park! You'll love relaxing on the covered, spacious front and side porch. Steps away from the Beltline and several parks. Renovated kitchen w/ granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. All bedrooms are generously sized with closet space. Crawl space is clean and has new vapor barrier to allow for dry storage. Private driveway for parking. Fantastic flat backyard perfect for entertaining or play. Walk to Adair Park farmers market!