836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM

836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE

836 Ponce De Leon Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

836 Ponce De Leon Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable cottage nestled in the heart of Virginia Highland. Large, terraced back yard with different seating areas specifically for entertaining and alfresco dining. Master bedroom with 2 closets, master bath with garden bath and separate shower. Kitchen with granite counter tops and peninsula with breakfast bar and additional cabinetry. Separate den/office in front. Hardwood floors throughout, permanent steps to unfinished attic. Walk to the neighborhood restaurants and shops, the Beltline, Ponce City Market, and new Ponce Kroger.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE have any available units?
836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE have?
Some of 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.

