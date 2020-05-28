836 Ponce De Leon Terrace NE

Amenities
Adorable cottage nestled in the heart of Virginia Highland. Large, terraced back yard with different seating areas specifically for entertaining and alfresco dining. Master bedroom with 2 closets, master bath with garden bath and separate shower. Kitchen with granite counter tops and peninsula with breakfast bar and additional cabinetry. Separate den/office in front. Hardwood floors throughout, permanent steps to unfinished attic. Walk to the neighborhood restaurants and shops, the Beltline, Ponce City Market, and new Ponce Kroger.