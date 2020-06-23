825 Springside Court Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready - Beautiful 6 Bedroom Home in One of the Most Desirable Locations in Buckhead/Atlanta and best Schools in the City. Stunning and Spacious Colonial/Traditional Home with Plenty of room for the Family and for Storage if your between Buying a Home. Large Kitchen Open to the Family Room, Wet Bar and a Perfect Home for Entertaining. Professionally Landscaped Yard with Private Backyard. Conveniently Located to Fine Restaurants and Shopping in Buckhead, Brookhaven and I285, 400, Peachtree Rd, and I85.