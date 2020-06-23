All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

825 Springside Court Ne

825 Springside Court Northeast
Location

825 Springside Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Ready - Beautiful 6 Bedroom Home in One of the Most Desirable Locations in Buckhead/Atlanta and best Schools in the City. Stunning and Spacious Colonial/Traditional Home with Plenty of room for the Family and for Storage if your between Buying a Home. Large Kitchen Open to the Family Room, Wet Bar and a Perfect Home for Entertaining. Professionally Landscaped Yard with Private Backyard. Conveniently Located to Fine Restaurants and Shopping in Buckhead, Brookhaven and I285, 400, Peachtree Rd, and I85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Springside Court Ne have any available units?
825 Springside Court Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Springside Court Ne have?
Some of 825 Springside Court Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Springside Court Ne currently offering any rent specials?
825 Springside Court Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Springside Court Ne pet-friendly?
No, 825 Springside Court Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 825 Springside Court Ne offer parking?
Yes, 825 Springside Court Ne does offer parking.
Does 825 Springside Court Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Springside Court Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Springside Court Ne have a pool?
No, 825 Springside Court Ne does not have a pool.
Does 825 Springside Court Ne have accessible units?
No, 825 Springside Court Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Springside Court Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Springside Court Ne has units with dishwashers.
