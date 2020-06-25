824 Harold Avenue South East

Amenities

Prime Location, On the Beltline, Large Backyard & an Awesome Home in the heart of Atlanta! Features including Open Living area, Eat-in-Kitchen, Beautiful Bamboo flooring, 3 bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, Washer & Dryer is included., Lovely screened in Front Porch for Summer Fun. Large Back Yard & Storage Shed. Driveway/Off-Street Parking. Walk, Eat, Coffee, Shop and Marta! This home has it all! Pet Friendly! APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application CASHLESS Security Deposit for Move-In before July 15! 2 Weeks Free Rent! Requirements: 600+ Credit Score, 3x Monthly Income, Excellent Rental History: No $ owed to previous landlords, no open bankruptcies, no felonies.