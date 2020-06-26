819 North Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Beautiful in-law suite in the heart of Poncey Highland. Stainless Steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite kitchen and quartz bathroom countertops. Kitchen, living room, laundry closet, and separate bedroom with two closets. Perfect location. Off street parking. The RENT INCLUDES ALL utilities, cable, wifi, yard maintenance, and pest control.Half a block from the Beltline. Two blocks from Ponce City Market. Walking distance to the Highlands, Inman Park, L5P, and O4W. The North Ave Marta subway is located 1.5 miles away.



