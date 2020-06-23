815 Drewry Street NE

Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath modern bungalow in sought after Virginia Highlands, Fully-Furnished with fully equipped kitchen and linens. This home has abundant light and high-end décor. Features include a private master suite on the 2nd floor, hardwoods throughout, updated stainless steel kitchen appliances and a sunroom that can be used as an office. Private fenced back yard with a deck and storage shed, perfect for bikes. In the heart of Virginia Highlands conveniently located only 1 block from the Beltline.