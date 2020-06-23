All apartments in Atlanta
815 Drewry Street NE
815 Drewry Street NE

815 Drewry Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

815 Drewry Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath modern bungalow in sought after Virginia Highlands, Fully-Furnished with fully equipped kitchen and linens. This home has abundant light and high-end décor. Features include a private master suite on the 2nd floor, hardwoods throughout, updated stainless steel kitchen appliances and a sunroom that can be used as an office. Private fenced back yard with a deck and storage shed, perfect for bikes. In the heart of Virginia Highlands conveniently located only 1 block from the Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Drewry Street NE have any available units?
815 Drewry Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Drewry Street NE have?
Some of 815 Drewry Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Drewry Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
815 Drewry Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Drewry Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 815 Drewry Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 815 Drewry Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 815 Drewry Street NE offers parking.
Does 815 Drewry Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Drewry Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Drewry Street NE have a pool?
No, 815 Drewry Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 815 Drewry Street NE have accessible units?
No, 815 Drewry Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Drewry Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Drewry Street NE has units with dishwashers.
