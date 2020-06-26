814 SE Moreland Ave

Amenities

STUNNING TOTAL RENOVATION OF THIS FOUR BEDROOM, THREE BATHS BUNGALOW! MINUTES TO EAST ATLANTA VILLAGE, GLENWOOD PARK & DOWNTOWN ATLANTA!! The property faces Moreland & has nice picket fence! Spacious family room with fireplace! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Contemporary updated kitchen with new flooring, new cabinets and pulls, granite counters and new stainless appliances including refrigerator! New faux wood blinds, lighting & plumbing fixtures. New roof! UP Over size master bathroom plenty of off the street parking