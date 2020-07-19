All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

806 Briarcliff Road

806 Briarcliff Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

806 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Atkins Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready! Gorgeous apartment "A" lower level in the desirable Virginia Highlands entertainment district. It's convenient to Midtown, Piedmont Park, Emory, Inman Park, Decatur & downtown Atlanta. Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom, separate dining room, huge family room beautiful apartment with new carpet and fresh paint. It also has plenty of windows & full of character. The shared laundry is located in the basement with no cost. 2 parking spaces available. App fee $75 per adult, Deposit $1800, Admin fee $250 & a Pet allowed <50lbs. $500 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Briarcliff Road have any available units?
806 Briarcliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Briarcliff Road have?
Some of 806 Briarcliff Road's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Briarcliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
806 Briarcliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Briarcliff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Briarcliff Road is pet friendly.
Does 806 Briarcliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 806 Briarcliff Road offers parking.
Does 806 Briarcliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Briarcliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Briarcliff Road have a pool?
No, 806 Briarcliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 806 Briarcliff Road have accessible units?
No, 806 Briarcliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Briarcliff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Briarcliff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
