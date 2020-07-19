806 Briarcliff Road

Amenities

Move in Ready! Gorgeous apartment "A" lower level in the desirable Virginia Highlands entertainment district. It's convenient to Midtown, Piedmont Park, Emory, Inman Park, Decatur & downtown Atlanta. Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom, separate dining room, huge family room beautiful apartment with new carpet and fresh paint. It also has plenty of windows & full of character. The shared laundry is located in the basement with no cost. 2 parking spaces available. App fee $75 per adult, Deposit $1800, Admin fee $250 & a Pet allowed <50lbs. $500 pet deposit.