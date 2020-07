Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic opportunity in sought-after Virginia Highland. Conveniently located off Briarcliff Rd. This townhouse boasts three bedrooms, three and a half baths, large kitchen, great room with fireplace, separate dining room, and a large deck. Well maintained and like-new community that is an easy distance to multiple shops and restaurants. Two-car garage. Many upgrades. Don't miss out!