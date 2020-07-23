All apartments in Atlanta
803 N Elizabeth Pl NW
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:41 AM

803 N Elizabeth Pl NW

803 North Elizabeth Place Northwest · (404) 997-3330
Location

803 North Elizabeth Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
playground
tennis court
Available 08/15/20 Cottage, 10 MINS FROM TECH/GSU, HARDWOODS, FENCED - Property Id: 322310

We DO NOT take Section 8!

Please call or text for showing:
four zero four 434-8649

FULLY RENOVATED! HARDWOODS! IKEA KITCHEN! NEW APPLIANCES! Lots of windows, great sunlight, large tranquil fenced yard, extremely quiet and safe dead-end street. 1 bedroom with a large bonus room or 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry room with W/D connections. HUGE screened in porch, front deck and ramp, central heat and air Gas heat, water and cooking.

Walking distance to schools, Westside Park, Proctor Creek Greenway, Kipp school, Marta and Grove park with a playground, tennis courts and a recreation center. Great friendly neighborhood. Less than 10 minutes from downtown, universities and shopping You will enjoy coming home! $1250 per month and $1200 security.

We DO NOT take Section 8!

THIS HOUSE IS NOT FOR SALE!

Pets are welcome with a pet deposit.

Utilities are not included. These are the only pictures available.

803 N Elizabeth PL NW Atlanta GA 30318

four zero four 434-8649

Thanks for looking! Ken
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/803-n-elizabeth-pl-nw-atlanta-ga/322310
Property Id 322310

(RLNE5961327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW have any available units?
803 N Elizabeth Pl NW has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW have?
Some of 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
803 N Elizabeth Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW offer parking?
No, 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW have a pool?
No, 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 N Elizabeth Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
