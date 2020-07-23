Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry playground tennis court

Available 08/15/20 Cottage, 10 MINS FROM TECH/GSU, HARDWOODS, FENCED - Property Id: 322310



We DO NOT take Section 8!



Please call or text for showing:

four zero four 434-8649



FULLY RENOVATED! HARDWOODS! IKEA KITCHEN! NEW APPLIANCES! Lots of windows, great sunlight, large tranquil fenced yard, extremely quiet and safe dead-end street. 1 bedroom with a large bonus room or 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry room with W/D connections. HUGE screened in porch, front deck and ramp, central heat and air Gas heat, water and cooking.



Walking distance to schools, Westside Park, Proctor Creek Greenway, Kipp school, Marta and Grove park with a playground, tennis courts and a recreation center. Great friendly neighborhood. Less than 10 minutes from downtown, universities and shopping You will enjoy coming home! $1250 per month and $1200 security.



THIS HOUSE IS NOT FOR SALE!



Pets are welcome with a pet deposit.



Utilities are not included. These are the only pictures available.



803 N Elizabeth PL NW Atlanta GA 30318



Thanks for looking! Ken

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/803-n-elizabeth-pl-nw-atlanta-ga/322310

(RLNE5961327)