Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

80 Huntington Road

80 Huntington Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

80 Huntington Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This chic and stylish home is offered fully furnished in Brookwood Hills neighborhood. From the very cool living room to the incredible back porch you will throughly enjoy living in this renovated cottage. Open concept kitchen & family room open out to flat & fully fenced backyard. Separate dining & living room. Gorgeous and fully stocked library. Downstairs bedroom has full bathroom. Upstairs has large master bedroom with new bathroom & third bedroom w/ separate bath. Brookwood Hills offers swim/tennis, playground & new clubhouse. Lease terns min 3 mo-max 10-12.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Huntington Road have any available units?
80 Huntington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Huntington Road have?
Some of 80 Huntington Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Huntington Road currently offering any rent specials?
80 Huntington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Huntington Road pet-friendly?
No, 80 Huntington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 80 Huntington Road offer parking?
Yes, 80 Huntington Road offers parking.
Does 80 Huntington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Huntington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Huntington Road have a pool?
Yes, 80 Huntington Road has a pool.
Does 80 Huntington Road have accessible units?
No, 80 Huntington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Huntington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Huntington Road has units with dishwashers.

