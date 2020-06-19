All apartments in Atlanta
790 NORTH Avenue NE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

790 NORTH Avenue NE

790 North Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

790 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Dramatic, over sized 1.5 Bed/1.5 Bath 2 story loft in quaint 20 unit building. Very short walk to BeltLine, PCM, renovated Kroger, 04W, & Freedom Park. 2 story windows showcase downtown skyline & offer old world charm w/modern amenities & conveniences. Features incl: hardwoods, fresh paint, light filled open floor plan, updated kitchen & baths, remote controlled blinds, built-in shelves w/Murphy bed, custom California closets, private slate floored patio w/fountain & upstairs bedroom suite. Complex has secured parking, rooftop terrace w/ 360 degrees views of city & PCM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

