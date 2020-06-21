790 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

Wonderful rental in Thomasville Heights! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath detached home. Large carport, Living/dining room combo. Kitchen with a small breakfast nook, wonderful gas stove & washer connection. Brand new carpet throughout! New water heater and newer roof!



You'll love the spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage space with 2 hallway closets.



No Pets!

Section 8 Voucher Preferred!

Deposit is $500

Application Fee $40

Apply at gopropertiesgo.com!



Open House scheduled for Saturday January 5, 2019 11a-12p.

Come view the property and ask questions!