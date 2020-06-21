All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

790 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast

790 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

790 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Norwood Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Wonderful rental in Thomasville Heights! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath detached home. Large carport, Living/dining room combo. Kitchen with a small breakfast nook, wonderful gas stove & washer connection. Brand new carpet throughout! New water heater and newer roof!

You'll love the spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage space with 2 hallway closets.

No Pets!
Section 8 Voucher Preferred!
Deposit is $500
Application Fee $40
Apply at gopropertiesgo.com!

Open House scheduled for Saturday January 5, 2019 11a-12p.
Come view the property and ask questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

