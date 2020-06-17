787 Delmar Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 internet access

This home is all-inclusive - furnished and includes all utilities, landscaping, wi-fi and cable! This 3-Story, Custom built craftsman style home is loaded with attention to detail and surrounded by protected greenspace. The main level is perfect for entertaining with a separate dining room open to the Living room, chef's kitchen complete with Island, Breakfast Bar, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and walk-out to the spacious deck. The second floor bedrooms have spacious closets and upgraded bathrooms. The finished attic is huge and includes a bedroom, office, and entertainment area with an HDTV built in.



Grant Park is a beautiful historic neighborhood that will exceed all of your living, active, social wants and needs!



Walk to Grant Park & Zoo Atlanta. Minutes to great schools, restaurants, shopping, Downtown Atlanta, Georgia State University, Midtown & Georgia Tech!