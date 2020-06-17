All apartments in Atlanta
787 Delmar Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

787 Delmar Ave SE

787 Delmar Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

787 Delmar Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
This home is all-inclusive - furnished and includes all utilities, landscaping, wi-fi and cable! This 3-Story, Custom built craftsman style home is loaded with attention to detail and surrounded by protected greenspace. The main level is perfect for entertaining with a separate dining room open to the Living room, chef's kitchen complete with Island, Breakfast Bar, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and walk-out to the spacious deck. The second floor bedrooms have spacious closets and upgraded bathrooms. The finished attic is huge and includes a bedroom, office, and entertainment area with an HDTV built in.

Grant Park is a beautiful historic neighborhood that will exceed all of your living, active, social wants and needs!

Walk to Grant Park & Zoo Atlanta. Minutes to great schools, restaurants, shopping, Downtown Atlanta, Georgia State University, Midtown & Georgia Tech!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 Delmar Ave SE have any available units?
787 Delmar Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 787 Delmar Ave SE have?
Some of 787 Delmar Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 Delmar Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
787 Delmar Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 Delmar Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 787 Delmar Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 787 Delmar Ave SE offer parking?
No, 787 Delmar Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 787 Delmar Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 787 Delmar Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 Delmar Ave SE have a pool?
No, 787 Delmar Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 787 Delmar Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 787 Delmar Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 787 Delmar Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 787 Delmar Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
