Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in Ready! This Cute Updated Grove Park Ranch offers 3bedrooms and 2 baths. Fresh Paint & New Flooring. Requirements -No Evictions, No Smoking, Stable Job History, 570 credit score or better. This is just a stones throw from new Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry, and around the corner from planned commercial development. Enjoy being mins to Downtown Atlanta without getting onto Highway. Also Convenient to I-285. No-Section 8 at this time.