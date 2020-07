Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Elegant expanded and redesigned home in Sarah Smith ES district. This home features two Master Suites - one with two separate baths. Spacious main level looks out to flat, fenced-in back yard. Large family room leads to beautiful screened porch. Luxurious wood-paneled Library/Den w/fireplace and craft room occupy the lower level. Incredible North Buckhead location is central to Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Heart of Buckhead, and Northside/St. Joseph/CHOA Medical complexes.