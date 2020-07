Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gated community in the Historic West-side, great proximity to Mercedes Benz Stadium. Incredibly open floor plan features direct view from kitchen to family room; ideal for entertaining. Spacious dining area is perfect for hosting family gatherings of any size. Family room opens up to private and spacious backyard deck. Master retreat boasts enormous closet space & luxury bathroom features & finishes. Sorry no vouchers are accepted.