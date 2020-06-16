All apartments in Atlanta
764 Memorial

764 Memorial Drive Southeast · (678) 428-0770
Location

764 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
Brand New Gated 2BR/2BA Condo near Beltline! - Property Id: 296467

2BR/2BA Brand-New Contemporary Condo in Cabbagetown! $2450/mo. Gated 4-story private condo building; enjoy skyline views, assigned parking, and amenities. This 2BR/2BA features 2 balconies to gaze out at the city, an interior exposed brick wall, concrete floors, GE stainless appliances including in-unit washer/dryer, quartz countertops, beautiful tile in kitchen and baths, and breakfast bar. With 10' ceilings and open floor plan, this space is flooded with abundant natural light. Building amenities include clubroom w/ kitchenette and fireplace; fitness center; roof deck with fireplace; private parking for one vehicle, & controlled access. Convenient and feels very private, unlike large apartment complexes. Close to I-20, I-75 & I-85. Walking distance from bars, restaurants, Beltline Eastside Trail. Located near Krog Street Market, Edgewood Shopping Center, Glenwood Park, and more! Non-smoker. Water and gas included. Minimum 1-year lease; longer term lease available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296467
Property Id 296467

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Memorial have any available units?
764 Memorial has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 Memorial have?
Some of 764 Memorial's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Memorial currently offering any rent specials?
764 Memorial isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Memorial pet-friendly?
No, 764 Memorial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 764 Memorial offer parking?
Yes, 764 Memorial does offer parking.
Does 764 Memorial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 764 Memorial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Memorial have a pool?
No, 764 Memorial does not have a pool.
Does 764 Memorial have accessible units?
No, 764 Memorial does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Memorial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Memorial has units with dishwashers.
