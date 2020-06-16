764 Memorial

Amenities

2BR/2BA Brand-New Contemporary Condo in Cabbagetown! $2450/mo. Gated 4-story private condo building; enjoy skyline views, assigned parking, and amenities. This 2BR/2BA features 2 balconies to gaze out at the city, an interior exposed brick wall, concrete floors, GE stainless appliances including in-unit washer/dryer, quartz countertops, beautiful tile in kitchen and baths, and breakfast bar. With 10' ceilings and open floor plan, this space is flooded with abundant natural light. Building amenities include clubroom w/ kitchenette and fireplace; fitness center; roof deck with fireplace; private parking for one vehicle, & controlled access. Convenient and feels very private, unlike large apartment complexes. Close to I-20, I-75 & I-85. Walking distance from bars, restaurants, Beltline Eastside Trail. Located near Krog Street Market, Edgewood Shopping Center, Glenwood Park, and more! Non-smoker. Water and gas included. Minimum 1-year lease; longer term lease available.

No Pets Allowed



