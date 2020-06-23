763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Townhouse in the Hot Grant Park area, easy access to Glenwood Park, Beltline, Atlanta Zoo and Downtown I-20, feature updated hardwoods, recent fresh coat of interior paint, granite counter top, double fireplaces, bonus/office space on lower level. Pet and family friendly area with local restaurants and more. Small pets ok with deposit. Not Approved For Housing Vouchers, great rental history with 3x times verifiable income. Ready after January 16th, 2019. HOA & Parking Enforced. Minimum 12 month lease.