Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE

763 Commonwealth Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

763 Commonwealth Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Townhouse in the Hot Grant Park area, easy access to Glenwood Park, Beltline, Atlanta Zoo and Downtown I-20, feature updated hardwoods, recent fresh coat of interior paint, granite counter top, double fireplaces, bonus/office space on lower level. Pet and family friendly area with local restaurants and more. Small pets ok with deposit. Not Approved For Housing Vouchers, great rental history with 3x times verifiable income. Ready after January 16th, 2019. HOA & Parking Enforced. Minimum 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE have any available units?
763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE have?
Some of 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE offers parking.
Does 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE have a pool?
No, 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE have accessible units?
No, 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 COMMONWEALTH Street SE has units with dishwashers.
