Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

760 Monroe Drive - 2

760 Monroe Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

760 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Conveniently located in the vibrant center of Midtown Historical Garden District, just 2 blocks from Piedmont Park & the Beltline! Also, 2 blocks away is Ponce City Market, Trader Joes, Star Bucks, Midtown Arts Cinema, and many dining options.

This house, was built in the early 1900's and has 4 separate apartments. The apartment has been recently renovated and is available now!
-975sf-1 bedroom 1 bath very spacious with natural light.

Front of the house has a fenced in yard with shared tenant grill. The front yard is welcoming we have plenty of beautiful plants and herbs planted around the yard. We even allow our tenants to have a sunny patch if they feel like planting a small garden. If you are not into having your own garden spot no worries as I have a lawn service that tends to the lawn. You will have off street parking as well as easy access to Marta public transportation. One year lease with $1400 security deposit. We allow up to 2 indoor cats with a non refundable $150 per cat sorry no dogs.

If you are interested in viewing this apartment send a text or call to Autumn at 404-775-5515 with your name, when you are looking to move, and when you would like to see the place. I'll contact you ASAP to schedule a viewing.
--TEXT Good Neighbor Real Estate at 404-775-5515 to set up viewing. Best location in all of Atlanta! Piedmont Park to the North, Midtown Mile to the west, Beltline and Virginia Highlands to the East, and Old Fourth Ward to the South. This apartment is perfect, for those who want to be around all of the excitement that Midtown Atlanta has to offer, yet still live in a real home.
--5 minute walk to East Side Beltline, Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, Old Fourth Ward Park, etc. Private off street Parking spot! In unit Washer Dryer! Lots of closet space. Built in Shelving. Fenced in front yard with tenant garden! Grow your own fruits and vegetables! Original 1920 hardwood floors recently re-finished. Have your own private apartment in a REAL HOUSE! If you are tired of cookie cutter complexes, or high rises with no personality, this is the home you've been searching for!
--This apartment is in the trendy Midtown historical garden district; a most desirable location. This charming, vintage house, was built in the early 1900's and was built as a quadraplex, with 4 separate apartments. This apartment has been renovated and is available now! 2 blocks away is Trader Joes, Star Bucks, and Midtown Arts cinema, and plenty of Bars, Virtual Reality Bars, Nightlife, Restaurants. Walk to The Fox Theater, Midtown Mile, Piedmont Park, Ponce Market, East side Beltline, Whole Foods, etc!
-- 1 Bedroom 1 bath . Very Large Apartment for Midtown. High Ceilings with decorative wood beams. This apartment has washer and dryer included in the apartment. Front of the house has a shared fenced in yard with shared tenant grill, & garden. Off Street Parking with both front and back entrance to your apartment door. Easy access to MARTA public transportation.

-Minimum 1 Year lease but open to longer. One-month security deposit.
-No Dogs. Up to 2 cats allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $150.

If you are interested in viewing this apartment send a text to Good Neighbor Real Estate at 404-775-5515 with your name, when you are looking to move, and when you would like to see the place. I'll contact you ASAP

This apartment is ready to view now. We are looking for someone looking to move in February or beginning of March.

$50 for water, sewer, sanitation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

