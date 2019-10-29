760 Monroe Drive - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

Conveniently located in the vibrant center of Midtown Historical Garden District, just 2 blocks from Piedmont Park & the Beltline! Also, 2 blocks away is Ponce City Market, Trader Joes, Star Bucks, Midtown Arts Cinema, and many dining options.



This house, was built in the early 1900's and has 4 separate apartments. The apartment has been recently renovated and is available now!

-975sf-1 bedroom 1 bath very spacious with natural light.



Front of the house has a fenced in yard with shared tenant grill. The front yard is welcoming we have plenty of beautiful plants and herbs planted around the yard. We even allow our tenants to have a sunny patch if they feel like planting a small garden. If you are not into having your own garden spot no worries as I have a lawn service that tends to the lawn. You will have off street parking as well as easy access to Marta public transportation. One year lease with $1400 security deposit. We allow up to 2 indoor cats with a non refundable $150 per cat sorry no dogs.



If you are interested in viewing this apartment send a text or call to Autumn at 404-775-5515 with your name, when you are looking to move, and when you would like to see the place. I'll contact you ASAP to schedule a viewing.

--TEXT Good Neighbor Real Estate at 404-775-5515 to set up viewing. Best location in all of Atlanta! Piedmont Park to the North, Midtown Mile to the west, Beltline and Virginia Highlands to the East, and Old Fourth Ward to the South. This apartment is perfect, for those who want to be around all of the excitement that Midtown Atlanta has to offer, yet still live in a real home.

--5 minute walk to East Side Beltline, Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, Old Fourth Ward Park, etc. Private off street Parking spot! In unit Washer Dryer! Lots of closet space. Built in Shelving. Fenced in front yard with tenant garden! Grow your own fruits and vegetables! Original 1920 hardwood floors recently re-finished. Have your own private apartment in a REAL HOUSE! If you are tired of cookie cutter complexes, or high rises with no personality, this is the home you've been searching for!

--This apartment is in the trendy Midtown historical garden district; a most desirable location. This charming, vintage house, was built in the early 1900's and was built as a quadraplex, with 4 separate apartments. This apartment has been renovated and is available now! 2 blocks away is Trader Joes, Star Bucks, and Midtown Arts cinema, and plenty of Bars, Virtual Reality Bars, Nightlife, Restaurants. Walk to The Fox Theater, Midtown Mile, Piedmont Park, Ponce Market, East side Beltline, Whole Foods, etc!

-- 1 Bedroom 1 bath . Very Large Apartment for Midtown. High Ceilings with decorative wood beams. This apartment has washer and dryer included in the apartment. Front of the house has a shared fenced in yard with shared tenant grill, & garden. Off Street Parking with both front and back entrance to your apartment door. Easy access to MARTA public transportation.



-Minimum 1 Year lease but open to longer. One-month security deposit.

-No Dogs. Up to 2 cats allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $150.



If you are interested in viewing this apartment send a text to Good Neighbor Real Estate at 404-775-5515 with your name, when you are looking to move, and when you would like to see the place. I'll contact you ASAP



This apartment is ready to view now. We are looking for someone looking to move in February or beginning of March.



$50 for water, sewer, sanitation