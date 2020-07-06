All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 76 Haygood Av SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
76 Haygood Av SE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

76 Haygood Av SE

76 Haygood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Peoplestown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

76 Haygood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this one! - Charming Intown duplex! You can't miss this one! Newly renovated. New Paint, flooring, kitchen appliances are stainless steel, built-in microwave, granite countertops. Featuring 2 beds and 1 nicely renovated bathroom. New carpet. Water and trash are included in the rent as well stackable washer and dryer. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5712256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Haygood Av SE have any available units?
76 Haygood Av SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 Haygood Av SE have?
Some of 76 Haygood Av SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Haygood Av SE currently offering any rent specials?
76 Haygood Av SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Haygood Av SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 Haygood Av SE is pet friendly.
Does 76 Haygood Av SE offer parking?
No, 76 Haygood Av SE does not offer parking.
Does 76 Haygood Av SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Haygood Av SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Haygood Av SE have a pool?
No, 76 Haygood Av SE does not have a pool.
Does 76 Haygood Av SE have accessible units?
No, 76 Haygood Av SE does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Haygood Av SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Haygood Av SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus