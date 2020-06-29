75 Roswell Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305 Buckhead Forest
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic location right in Buckhead. Close to restaurants & shopping. Chastain Park and all its amenities are within 2 miles. Charming townhome w/recently renovated kitchen w/beautiful brick back splash. Stainless appliances & gas cooktop/oven.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
