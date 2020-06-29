75 Roswell Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic location right in Buckhead. Close to restaurants & shopping. Chastain Park and all its amenities are within 2 miles. Charming townhome w/recently renovated kitchen w/beautiful brick back splash. Stainless appliances & gas cooktop/oven.