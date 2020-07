Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Beautiful and barely lived in executive rental in the heart of Buckhead. This end-unit is quietly situated at the back of the community and features high end floor-to-ceiling pella windows, elevator, tons of closet space, and a private patio off the main level. This lovely unit is ready for move-in and won't last long.