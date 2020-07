Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bed 1 bath Bungalow in HOT Howell Station neighborhood! Close to GA Tech, right on the Beltline and 2 blocks from Marta and Bellwood Quarry area. Hardwood floors, front porch and private fenced front & back yard. granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Bathroom updated with double vanity, large walk in shower. Washer Dryer included. Furnished. Well behaved pet allowed with Pet deposit. application fee per adult with background check.