Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

743 Matilda Place NW

743 Matilda Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

743 Matilda Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous, renovated 4BR/2BA Bungalow in the Grove Park area is where you want to be! Just minutes from anywhere ATL, close proximity to all the Major highways. This gorgeous home has Hardwoods thru-out w/very LARGE rooms! Separate living room/dining with LOTS of windows means great natural lighting! Work from home office. The Master Suite is your escape w/Big BR and gorgeous BA, w/dbl vanities and HUGE Walk-In closet! Beautiful kitch, lots of cabinets/counters Downstairs has another livingroom, 2 Large BR'S, HUGE Laundry Rm, bring your W/D. Hurry, this could be yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Matilda Place NW have any available units?
743 Matilda Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 Matilda Place NW have?
Some of 743 Matilda Place NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Matilda Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
743 Matilda Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Matilda Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 743 Matilda Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 743 Matilda Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 743 Matilda Place NW offers parking.
Does 743 Matilda Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Matilda Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Matilda Place NW have a pool?
No, 743 Matilda Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 743 Matilda Place NW have accessible units?
No, 743 Matilda Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Matilda Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 Matilda Place NW has units with dishwashers.
