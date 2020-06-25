743 Matilda Place NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulous, renovated 4BR/2BA Bungalow in the Grove Park area is where you want to be! Just minutes from anywhere ATL, close proximity to all the Major highways. This gorgeous home has Hardwoods thru-out w/very LARGE rooms! Separate living room/dining with LOTS of windows means great natural lighting! Work from home office. The Master Suite is your escape w/Big BR and gorgeous BA, w/dbl vanities and HUGE Walk-In closet! Beautiful kitch, lots of cabinets/counters Downstairs has another livingroom, 2 Large BR'S, HUGE Laundry Rm, bring your W/D. Hurry, this could be yours!