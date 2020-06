742 Crestwell Circle SW

Amenities

Renovated with fresh paint, carpets. Fireplace, and sliding doors to private patio overlooking quiet woods. Upper level has twin master suites both with walk in closets. One enjoys oversized garden tub. Gated community with professional landscaping, including playground with covered picnic pavilion. NOTE - TENANT IS TO PAY TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS FOR PEST CONTROL FOR THE ENTIRE YEAR. IF YOU REQUIRE A FENCED IN BACK YARD OR A GARAGE DO NOT APPLY AS THE HOME DOES NOT PROVIDE THAT. ABSOLUTELY NO EVICTIONS OR DISPOSSESSORIES WITHIN THE PAST SEVEN YEARS