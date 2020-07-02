All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

731 Bernice Street

731 Bernice Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

731 Bernice Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Minutes to Beltline on foot or bike! Classic all-brick 3 bedroom/4 bathroom Bungalow with large enclosed porch. Enter into a beautiful home that is sure to please. The home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. It features custom 9 foot doors with glass knobs, WHITE OAK hardwood and MARBLE floors, custom kitchen with backsplash, pendant lighting, and island, QUARTZITE countertops in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room, WOLF commercial style gas range and hood, new refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Master BR features oversized shower, large soaker tub, double vanity & custom walk-in closet. Driveway and street parking. Flat backyard on 2 levels with new sod and fence being installed soon! Small dogs & cats accepted with non-refundable deposit ($300).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Bernice Street have any available units?
731 Bernice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Bernice Street have?
Some of 731 Bernice Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Bernice Street currently offering any rent specials?
731 Bernice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Bernice Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Bernice Street is pet friendly.
Does 731 Bernice Street offer parking?
No, 731 Bernice Street does not offer parking.
Does 731 Bernice Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Bernice Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Bernice Street have a pool?
No, 731 Bernice Street does not have a pool.
Does 731 Bernice Street have accessible units?
No, 731 Bernice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Bernice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 Bernice Street has units with dishwashers.

