731 Bernice Street

Amenities
Minutes to Beltline on foot or bike! Classic all-brick 3 bedroom/4 bathroom Bungalow with large enclosed porch. Enter into a beautiful home that is sure to please. The home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. It features custom 9 foot doors with glass knobs, WHITE OAK hardwood and MARBLE floors, custom kitchen with backsplash, pendant lighting, and island, QUARTZITE countertops in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room, WOLF commercial style gas range and hood, new refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Master BR features oversized shower, large soaker tub, double vanity & custom walk-in closet. Driveway and street parking. Flat backyard on 2 levels with new sod and fence being installed soon! Small dogs & cats accepted with non-refundable deposit ($300).