729 Willoughby Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Awesome, 3BED/2BA Bungalow with Bonus rm in OFW is where you want to be! Next to Beltline, 4th Ward Park/Skateboard Park. Features hardwoods, fireplace,completely renovated kitchen w/SS gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher and great new cabinets. Fantastic screened porch for those nice Fall evenings! W/D, security system. Offstreet parking w/great backyard w/new deck for cookouts! Lawn maintn included! Access to Piedmnt Prk, GATech, GAState, Downtown, 75/85, Little 5, Virginia Highlands, restrants, Krogr,Publx, Whole Foods, Hm Depot just around corner. This is YOU!