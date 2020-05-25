All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 729 Willoughby Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
729 Willoughby Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

729 Willoughby Way

729 Willoughby Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

729 Willoughby Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome, 3BED/2BA Bungalow with Bonus rm in OFW is where you want to be! Next to Beltline, 4th Ward Park/Skateboard Park. Features hardwoods, fireplace,completely renovated kitchen w/SS gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher and great new cabinets. Fantastic screened porch for those nice Fall evenings! W/D, security system. Offstreet parking w/great backyard w/new deck for cookouts! Lawn maintn included! Access to Piedmnt Prk, GATech, GAState, Downtown, 75/85, Little 5, Virginia Highlands, restrants, Krogr,Publx, Whole Foods, Hm Depot just around corner. This is YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Willoughby Way have any available units?
729 Willoughby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Willoughby Way have?
Some of 729 Willoughby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Willoughby Way currently offering any rent specials?
729 Willoughby Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Willoughby Way pet-friendly?
No, 729 Willoughby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 729 Willoughby Way offer parking?
Yes, 729 Willoughby Way does offer parking.
Does 729 Willoughby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 Willoughby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Willoughby Way have a pool?
No, 729 Willoughby Way does not have a pool.
Does 729 Willoughby Way have accessible units?
No, 729 Willoughby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Willoughby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Willoughby Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus