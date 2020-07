Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage media room

Brownstone in the heart of Buckhead! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 levels. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, hardwood floors, 24 hour concierge service, fitness center, movie theater, swimming pool and many many more! All with a 2 car garage attached to the unit. Don't miss the opportunity to visit this home and all it has to offer.