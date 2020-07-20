All apartments in Atlanta
723 Taylor Court
723 Taylor Court

723 Taylor Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

723 Taylor Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
valet service
BROWNSTONE AT COSMOPOLITAN: UNRIVALED LINDBERGH LOCATION! Incredible light filled NEWER CONSTRUCTION townhome on a private street WALKABLE to everything. Designer inspired finishes include: open layout, tall ceilings, custom cabinetry, gourmet eat in chefs kitchen w/ quartz countertops & huge private deck. Airy master suite includes a spa like walk-in shower w/ double vanity. 5 STAR amenities include: swimming pool, gym, piano lounge, movie theater, 24hr concierge, valet dry cleaning, 2 blocks from Marta & more! Come enjoy living in the best that Atlanta has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Taylor Court have any available units?
723 Taylor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Taylor Court have?
Some of 723 Taylor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Taylor Court currently offering any rent specials?
723 Taylor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Taylor Court pet-friendly?
No, 723 Taylor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 723 Taylor Court offer parking?
No, 723 Taylor Court does not offer parking.
Does 723 Taylor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Taylor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Taylor Court have a pool?
Yes, 723 Taylor Court has a pool.
Does 723 Taylor Court have accessible units?
No, 723 Taylor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Taylor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Taylor Court has units with dishwashers.
