723 Taylor Court

BROWNSTONE AT COSMOPOLITAN: UNRIVALED LINDBERGH LOCATION! Incredible light filled NEWER CONSTRUCTION townhome on a private street WALKABLE to everything. Designer inspired finishes include: open layout, tall ceilings, custom cabinetry, gourmet eat in chefs kitchen w/ quartz countertops & huge private deck. Airy master suite includes a spa like walk-in shower w/ double vanity. 5 STAR amenities include: swimming pool, gym, piano lounge, movie theater, 24hr concierge, valet dry cleaning, 2 blocks from Marta & more! Come enjoy living in the best that Atlanta has to offer!