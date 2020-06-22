Rent Calculator
722 Tara Circle Southeast
722 Tara Circle Southeast
722 Tara Circle Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
722 Tara Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...
678-478-7896
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 722 Tara Circle Southeast have any available units?
722 Tara Circle Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 722 Tara Circle Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
722 Tara Circle Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Tara Circle Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 Tara Circle Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 722 Tara Circle Southeast offer parking?
No, 722 Tara Circle Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 722 Tara Circle Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Tara Circle Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Tara Circle Southeast have a pool?
No, 722 Tara Circle Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 722 Tara Circle Southeast have accessible units?
No, 722 Tara Circle Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Tara Circle Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Tara Circle Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Tara Circle Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Tara Circle Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
