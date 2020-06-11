72 Crumley Street Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed

Large 5 Bed / 2.5 Bath house in Summerhill /Grant Park. 2,096 sq. Less than 1 Mile from Ga State. If you are 5 friends and looking to live together, this is the best house on the market to rent!



Across from the Heritage park, naturally well-lit and spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Summerhill/Grant park. Close to Marta, Grant Park, Ga Sate and the highway.



It has a great outdoor patio with space to grill and comes with a modern marble fire place. Ample green space if you have a dog.The first floor has hardwood floors throughout the house. The home comes with parking pad on premise for 3 cars and is located on a street with light traffic. There is plenty of street parking for your guests. The master bedroom also has it own porch/balcony.



Walk, Bike, or MARTA everywhere. One of the few locations in Atlanta you don't need a car and Uber rides to restaurants and bars will rarely be over $6. If you need to drive, highway access is less than half a mile away for I-20, I-75, or I-85.



~1 miles from Marta Station, Oakland Cemetery, Grant Park, GA State, Mercedes Benz stadium



~2.0 miles from the Krog Street Market, Inman Park Village, GA Dome, Phillips Arena, Centennial Park, Pemberton Plaza, Tabernacle.



About the area-

http://onsummerhill.org/

http://atlanta.curbed.com/2016/4/20/11464330/turner-field-livable-center-development