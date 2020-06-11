All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 7 2020

72 Crumley Street Southeast

72 Crumley Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

72 Crumley Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Large 5 Bed / 2.5 Bath house in Summerhill /Grant Park. 2,096 sq. Less than 1 Mile from Ga State. If you are 5 friends and looking to live together, this is the best house on the market to rent!

Across from the Heritage park, naturally well-lit and spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Summerhill/Grant park. Close to Marta, Grant Park, Ga Sate and the highway.

It has a great outdoor patio with space to grill and comes with a modern marble fire place. Ample green space if you have a dog.The first floor has hardwood floors throughout the house. The home comes with parking pad on premise for 3 cars and is located on a street with light traffic. There is plenty of street parking for your guests. The master bedroom also has it own porch/balcony.

Walk, Bike, or MARTA everywhere. One of the few locations in Atlanta you don't need a car and Uber rides to restaurants and bars will rarely be over $6. If you need to drive, highway access is less than half a mile away for I-20, I-75, or I-85.

~1 miles from Marta Station, Oakland Cemetery, Grant Park, GA State, Mercedes Benz stadium

~2.0 miles from the Krog Street Market, Inman Park Village, GA Dome, Phillips Arena, Centennial Park, Pemberton Plaza, Tabernacle.

About the area-
http://onsummerhill.org/
http://atlanta.curbed.com/2016/4/20/11464330/turner-field-livable-center-development

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Crumley Street Southeast have any available units?
72 Crumley Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Crumley Street Southeast have?
Some of 72 Crumley Street Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Crumley Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
72 Crumley Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Crumley Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Crumley Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 72 Crumley Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 72 Crumley Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 72 Crumley Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Crumley Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Crumley Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 72 Crumley Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 72 Crumley Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 72 Crumley Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Crumley Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Crumley Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
